Mildred “Millie” Louise Crnarich, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” Louise Crnarich, 87, formerly of Poland, passed away early Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, at home in Willowick, with her loving family by her side. She made her home with her daughter, Debbie, and granddaughter, Kristi, for the past four years.

Millie was born September 21, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Sebest) Check.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Her husband, Albert, whom she married June 27, 1953, passed away January 2, 1994.

She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. In her early years, she worked at Pepsi, Murphy’s, Metal Carbides and was a cook at The Fireplace. She loved people and enhanced the lives of others as an in-home caregiver for the elderly.

She was a member of St. Luke Roman Catholic Church in Boardman and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies’ Association Branch 160.

Millie loved playing cards, bingo, polka dancing, bowling, instant lottery tickets and slots. She also enjoyed watching game shows and the Cleveland Browns.

Millie leaves her children, Debbie Pryor of Willowick, Mariann (Rick) Green of Poland and Ken Crnarich of Sunbury; her sisters, Patricia (Robert) Wingo of Boardman and Virginia (John) Lenhart of Erie, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Michael (Meagan) Crnarich, Jamie (Andy) Lizak, Jenny (Ryan) Susman and Kristi Pryor; a step-granddaughter, Cheryl Green; her great-grandchildren, Miles Crnarich, Lindsay and Emily Lizak, Rylee and Reagan Susman and Jordan Susman due in March and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Autumn Woodzell.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Leone.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119.

The family would like to thank the hospice staff at Hospice of the Western Reserve for the compassion and care for Millie.

Friends may call Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church in Boardman, with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

