Mildred “Millie” Klanica, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” Klanica passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, officiated by Father Mykhaylo Farnyets.

Mille was born March 26, 1936, in Royal, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Katherine VanSuch Mrosko.

She graduated from East High School and then from Choffin School of Cosmetology in 1954.

After graduating, she worked at Strouss Beauty Salon. She also worked at Marwen’s Department Store in the 1980’s.

Millie married George Klanica on May 19, 1956.

Millie and George loved to dance and went on many trips with polka bands. Her favorite trips included Las Vegas and a cruise to San Juan, Puerto Rico. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time, she liked to cross stitch.

Millie will be dearly missed by her children, Kathy Potkanowicz (Dave), Dan (Fran) Klanica and Mike Klanica. Millie also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Joe (Phyllis), Tara (Jonathan) and Jimmy Potkanowicz and Michael (Jackie) and Lindi Klanica. Millie also cherished her great grandchildren, Layla, Nolan and Zayne Potkanowicz and Benny Cunningham. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Jenny Mrosko; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Del and Helen Sinchak and sister-in-law, Ann Ceglia, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, George who passed away December 15, 2010; two brothers, John and Nick Mrosko and sister-in-law, Millie Mrosko.

The family would like to thank Dr. Faull, Dr. Wilkins, Southern Care Hospice and especially her devoted caretakers Betty, Bobbi, Shelly and Debbie who loved her so much.

The Klanica family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6 foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors that are not staying for the service exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

