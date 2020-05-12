Mildred A. Billec, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. John Jerek officiating, for Mildred A. Billec, 88, who passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Mildred was born November 16, 1931, in Export, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Mary Milan Hanacik.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Campbell.

She enjoyed reading and she loved dancing with her husband, John. Above all, Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mildred’s husband, John Michael Billec, Jr., whom she married January 3, 1953, passed away April 11, 2020.

Mildred will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Debbie Billec Pezzenti of Austintown, Kathy D’Agostino (John) of California and Karen Billec Witmer (Mike) of Beavercreek; her son, John Billec III of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Lisa Packard, Gina McEvoy, Tina Pezzenti, John Billec, IV, Kathleen Elizabeth Billec, Michael Witmer and Megan Witmer and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Billec, Jr.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the funeral services were private and closed to the public.

The Wasko Family and staff will assist the Billec family with a public Celebration of Life Service honoring Mildred at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

