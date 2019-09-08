Milan “Mim” Paurich, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milan (Mim) Paurich, Sr., 93, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Assumption Village in North Lima, Ohio.

Milan was born in Campbell, Ohio on February 2, 1926, son of the late Ivan John and Mary (Simon) Paurich.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School on an accelerated program, specifically to enlist in the Navy where he served two years during World War II.

He attended New Castle School of Trades and became an independent contractor/home builder for Briya-Paurich Construction and Paurich Homes.

Milan was a past president of the Home Builders Association and also spent many years rehabbing houses for the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). He later worked as a crane operator for McKay Machine/Wean Industries.

He was active in the American Croatian Citizens Club; AMVETS Post 44; Holy Name Society at St. Matthias Church and as a trustee for the Youngstown 7th Ward Citizens Coalition.

Milan was always on the go, routinely clocking 100 miles a day on his odometer, having coffee at McDonalds, checking in on his family (he was a world-class caretaker for anyone in need), mall walking, antiquing and coin collecting. In addition, he made quite a name for himself as a baker of legendary fudge walnut brownies.

He is survived by his two children, Debbie Foote and Milan, Jr.; his son-in-law, Carl Foote; grandson, Troy (Sara) Sympson and two great-grandchildren, Cecilia and Miles Sympson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae; a brother, John and longtime companion, Marilyn Rudzinski.

Funeral services will take place at St. Luke Catholic Church, Boardman on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Calling hours are from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Frank Zanni, long-time friend of the family, at 10:00 a.m.

The Paurich family entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.