Michelle Lee Franco, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Lee Franco, age 40, of Campbell, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

She was born October 22, 1980, in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Denise (Disher) McAuley.

She was renowned for her culinary skills and tremendous artistic ability. She exhibited that artistic touch in everything she did from interior decorating, costume designing, culinary plating and cake decorating just to name a few areas her talent touched others. Above all, she loved her four beautiful children.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Thomas Franco; her children, Jordan McAuley, Alexis Rodriguez, Adrian Franco and Andromeda Franco and her stepchildren, Melisa Johnson, Katelynn Franco, Thomas Franco and Emillie Franco.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Makynli, Nathan, Zoey and Scotty; her father, Joseph (Marie) McAuley; her sister, Malissa McAuley; grandparents, Susan Guzik, Loretta Borges, John T. Patton, J.r; her father and mother-in-law, Thomas D. (Gloria R.) Franco and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents, Robert (Geraldine) Disher, Hugh (Mary Lou) McAuley and Matthew Guzik.

The Franco family has entrusted Michelle’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Family Services will be held at a later date.

