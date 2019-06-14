Michelino Nicola Felice Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, for Michelino Nicola Felice, 99, who passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.

Michelino was born May 1, 1920 in Toro Campobasso, Italy, the son of Pasqualina Piunno and Salvatore Felice.

After serving in the Italian Army, he came to the United States in 1953.

Michelino worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company in the Seamless Department.

He was a parishioner of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Campbell, where he was a member of the Men’s Society and the bocce league.

Michelino also participated in the Youngstown Morra League, the retired Senior Citizen Bowling League, the Campbell Senior Citizens’ Club and he was a member of the Seniors U.S Steelworkers of America Local 1418

He enjoyed dancing, listening to Italian music, wine making, gardening and traveling.

His first wife, the former Maria Colagiovanni, whom he married September 16, 1945, passed away January 20, 1951. His second wife, Filomena Colledanchise, whom he married September 13, 1952, passed away November 20, 2000.

Michelino will be deeply missed and always remembered by his children, Pat (Therese) Felice of Pasadena, Texas, Mario Felice of Campbell and Jane (John) Torek of Boardman; his sister, Sylvia Rossodivita of Campbell; his grandchildren, Christi Felice and Vicki (Jerrod) Hobbs; all of Lubbocck, Texas, Alaina (Ford) Watkins of Pasadena, Emily (Sam) Ross and Macella (Craig) Dennis, all of Massillon and Gina Marie Torek of Boardman and his great-grandchildren, Brayden and Colbin Hobbs of Lubbock, Christine Watkins of Pasadena and Wyatt Dennis and Genesis Ross of Massillon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Maria and Filomena; his sister, Maria Giovannina Parziale and his brothers-in-law, Angelo Parziale and John Frank Rossodivita.

The Felice family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, June 18 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

