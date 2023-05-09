YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele M. “Mickey” Simon, 57, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Hospice House, with her family by her side.

Michele was born April 21, 1966, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael Simon and Sophie Mistovich.

She graduated Campbell Memorial Valedictorian and later graduated from YSU with a B.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering.

“Mickey” as she was known for so many years, worked for Resnor Heating Manufacturing as an Engineering Prototype Tech, and for Sovereign Circuits as a Quality Control Tech. She also held positions for various small heating contractors as a Furnace Installer, worked for many renovation contractors as a painter, drywall installer and was certified as a Lead Abatement specialist.

She was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown.

Mickey enjoyed motorcycles and rode her BMW 750 thousands of miles around the country to attend rallies and various motorcycle events. She had the same booth at the swap meet at Mid-Ohio Vintage Motorcycle days for over 20 years. She enjoyed attending BSA meets in Toronto, Ohio, and participated in many on and off rode races. Mickey loved music and going to see live shows. She was friends with many local bands in the area. Above all, Mic was a fun-loving, adventurous soul who enjoyed every moment. Mickey loved being with her family and never missed an opportunity spending time with them at family gatherings and holiday celebrations.

Mickey will be deeply missed and always remembered by her sister, Monica Minck (Ray Hetrick) of League City, Texas; brother, John (Kathy) Urchak of Youngstown; sister, Linda (John) Cifalde of Poland; nephews, Jason Minck and John Minck; nieces, Angela Urchak, Nancy Urchak, Gianna Cifalde and Alyssa Cifalde; great-nephews, Jerren Minck and R.J. Minck; great-niece, Eleanor Urchak; sister-in-law, Donna Urchak of Struthers and longtime friend and devoted companion of 37 years, Lorne Mossman of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Michael Urchak.

Mickey’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

The family would like to especially thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their kind and compassionate care given to Mic during her brief say with them.

