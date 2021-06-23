Michael W. Ivko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for Michael W. Ivko, 96, formerly of Youngstown’s east side, who passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Inn at Walker Mill.

Michael was born July 26, 1924, in Youngstown, the son of Matt and Carolina Furadi Ivko.

He was a 1942 graduate of East High School and a lifelong area resident.

Michael served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 during WWII.

He worked for the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer as a laborer and prior to that Michael was the owner and operator of Humble Oil and U-Haul Rental Service Center.

Michael was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on all of the Cleveland sports teams. He also loved to dance the jitterbug and listening to big band music.

His wife, the former Bridget E. Cucciarre; whom he married September 24, 1949, passed away March 1, 2013.

Michael will be deeply missed and always remembered by his niece, Diane (Tim) Rice of Poland; nephews, Ben (Joni) Soriano of Geneva, James (Kelli) Foster of Strongsville, Frank (Christine) Cucciarre of Delaware, Michael (Ronda) Cucciarre of University Heights and Paul (Tracey) Cucciarre of Van Wert; many great-nieces and great-nephews; his brother-in-law, Ben Soriano and sister-in-law, Barbara Cucciarre.

Besides his parents and his wife, Bridget, he was preceded in death by several siblings.

The Ivko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Those wishing to pay their respects to Michael are asked to meet at St. Angela Merici Parish on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. for the Memorial Mass.

