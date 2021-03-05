Michael T. Clifton, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael T. Clifton, 42, passed away at his home on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Michael was born March 16, 1978, in Youngstown, the son of Dean Clifton and Deborah Smith and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a painter for many years.

Michael enjoyed fishing, 4 wheeling and camping.

Michael will be deeply missed and always remembered by his daughter, Hailie Clifton; his father, Dean (Hilie) Clifton, mother Debbie (Gary) Johnson; grandmothers Eunice Smith and Joanne Seabaugh; sisters, Heidi Valentine and Brittney Kraynak and his girlfriend Liz Carbone.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas Smith, Jim Seabaugh and Deane Clifton.

The Clifton family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and a mask is required. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger in the funeral home after paying their respects to the Clifton family.

