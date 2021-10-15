Michael S. Tsagaris, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael S. Tsagaris, 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 with his family by his side.

Michael was born on October 2, 1961 in Youngstown, to Spiros and Nomiki Tsagaris.

A lifelong resident of Campbell, he graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1980 and attended ITT where he received an associate’s degree in accounting.

He married the love of his life, Tina Allinos, on April 25, 1987 and together they welcomed their daughter, Nomiki, in January, 1998.

To say Michael was special is an understatement. He was one of those rare individuals who always saw the good in people, smiled in the face of adversity, loved unconditionally, lit up a room with his smile and laugh and was the world’s greatest storyteller, a gift he passed on to his daughter. You knew when Michael was around you were going to have fun. He loved sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and coached softball and basketball for four decades. Michael donated his time to Campbell sports and took stats for football and basketball. The players lovingly referred to him as “Coach Mike”. His proudest moments were coaching his daughter, Nomiki, in softball when she was growing up.

Michael was a lifelong member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. He coached GOYA (church) basketball for decades and there is not a Campbell Greek person over the age of 20 that doesn’t have a childhood memory with Michael Tsagaris.

A hard worker from a young age, Michael worked from his teens up until last month and fought his illness with strength. Michael also owned a Domino’s pizza franchise from 1988 until 1992 and employed anyone in need.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Spiros and Nomiki Tsagaris and his brother-in-law, Ted Perantinides.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Tina; their daughter, Nomiki and her fiancé, George Mallias; his siblings, Sylvia Perantinides, Mary (Doug) Gabriel and Louie (Susan) Tsagaris; his father-in-law, Manuel (Kathy) Allinos; mother-in-law, Sandy (Tom) Tokarski; brother-in-law, Michael Allinos; along with his nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and a host of cousins and friends. He was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend whose death puts a real hole in our hearts.

The Tsagaris family has entrusted Michael’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell. Funeral services will follow in the church at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Steve Denas officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael S. Tsagaris, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.