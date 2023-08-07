CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J Carney, 89, of Campbell, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

“Mickey” or “Iron Mike” as he was known to family and friends, was born on February 5, 1934 to Thomas and Catherine Mahoney Carney in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mike graduated from Ursuline High School in 1952.

In 1953 he met his wife, Carol Katula, a nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Mickey and Carol were married on June 19, 1954 in St. Columba Cathedral.

For much of his working life Mike was a steelworker at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company and an active member of Local Unions 2163 and 1418, serving as President of the local unions for several years. In 1978 “Iron Mike” was promoted to the International Union A.F.L. C.I.O. CLC, serving local unions throughout the Youngstown area and mid-central Ohio. He retired in 1996 after 45 years in the steel industry.

After retirement, Mike spent most of his time in acting roles at the Youngstown Playhouse sharpening up his singing and dancing talents. Most notably, he appeared in Man of La Mancha, Christmas Carol and Fiorello. Mike’s “performing” did not stop at the theater.

Mike loved politics, a staunch “liberal”, he was steeped in the issues of every election and always ready to debate them with anyone who would listen! For many years after retirement Mike enjoyed the company of his friends, meeting for lunch on a regular basis to talk about old times.

Mike’s greatest pride were his six children and their families. His children are forever grateful for his presence at every sporting event, band event, graduations, weddings and the like. Mike was always there! He was the loving and very handsome grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather to seven; many of whom have moved far away but communicated with their Papa regularly on Facebook and FaceTime, right up to Mike’s passing.

Michael J. “Mickey” is survived by Carol Carney, his devoted and cherished wife of 69 years; his six children, Tom (Karen) Carney of Austintown, Attorney Mary Jo (Rick Ivas) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Kathy (Attorney Nick) Skoufatos of Poland, Kevin (Suzanne) Carney of Poland, Michael (Susan) Carney of Poland and Carol Lopez of Campbell; 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Elaine Prochenets of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Pastor Katie Dailey (Jack) of Richmond, Michigan, many nieces and nephews and in-laws, several close and dear cousins and the best neighbors anyone could wish for, who were always there to look in on, Mike and Carol, and help out.

Mike was a member of St. John The Baptist Church in Campbell.

A memorial service where family and friends will gather to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at Wasko Funeral Home on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

The Carney family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Hampton Woods/Woodlands and Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care of Mike.

