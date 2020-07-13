Michael McCabe, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael McCabe, 73 passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Heath Center in Boardman.

Mike was born, November 5, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of George and Margaret Hackett McCabe.

He was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He started working for the East Ohio Gas Company and then went onto work as a locomotive engineer for Erie-Lackawanna Railroad, then working for Conrail and retiring from Norfolk-Southern Railroad.

He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, AOH and the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society.

Mike loved being Irish and loved his Notre Dame Fighting Irish and was also a fan of all Cleveland sports teams.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Trudy Miller, whom he married on July 28, 1963; his children, Molly (Stan McCamon) McCabe of Poland and Michael McCabe of Austintown and his grandchildren, Jared and McKenna Bergman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Patricia Halas, Donna Knight and Jeannie Jones.

The McCabe family has entrusted the care of Mike to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Thursday morning, July 16 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 5235 South Avenue in Youngstown from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with the funeral services being held at 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, the six foot rule will be honored and the family asks that all guest, whose health allows to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, please do not linger following paying your respects to the family and for those staying for the Mass, please be seated in the sanctuary once you have paid your respects.

