CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Romeo, Sr., 60, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 12, 2023.

A lifelong resident of Campbell, he was born to Michael and Santina Romeo.

Michael really enjoyed spending time with his family, both here and in Italy. He enjoyed his patio and loved to cook and travel. He absolutely said whatever was on his mind and lived his life on his own terms. If he was making fun of you, he loved you.

He is reunited with his parents, Michael and Santina; brother, Paul and his “Grandson” K9 Kaos.

He leaves behind his son, Michael, Jr. and a great and extended family.

Michael preferred that his family and friends come eat and drink in his memory. There will be a casual celebration of life at the Mt Carmel Society Hall, 102 Washington Street in Lowellville on Friday, June 16, 2023, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael J. Romeo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.