Michael J. Minnie, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Minnie passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Hospice House with his family by his side.

Mike was born October 12, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Minnie and Lucy Etri.

He was a 1954 graduate of East High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a truck driver for the Tamarkin Company, retiring in 1998, after 37 years of service.

Mike was a member of the Campbell Gridiron Club, especially when his son Frank was a coach and the Mahoning County Democratic Party. He loved to polka dance and was a member of the Polka Boosters. Mike was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #377.

He was a true family man and took great joy in attending all of his grandchildren’s events. He will always be remembered as a father that was there for his family and a kind-hearted and loving person.

Mike’s wife, Edwina Minnie, passed away November 13, 2021.

Mike will be deeply missed by his children, David (Sue) Minnie of Lowellville; daughter-in-law, Josie Minnie of Campbell; seven grandchildren, Megan (fiancé, Eric Johnson), Amanda (Donnie) Morgan, Jena (Bill) Ramirez, David (Carmela) Minnie, Patrick (Shanna Ciongoli) Minnie, Michael (Brooke) Minnie and Cara Minnie; eight great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nolella, Mario, Patrick (PJ), Sophia, Ryan, Rosella and Silvana; his sister-in-law, Ida Vrabec and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, Edwina, Mike was preceded in death by his son, Frank Minnie; his brother, James and his wife, Melva Minnie; sisters, Rosie (Chico), Martini, Dorothy (Steve) Samartino, Helen (Carl) Farina and Tina (Phil) Chance; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Phil (Phyllis) Tiratto, Norma Tiratto and John Vrabec.

The Minnie family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial services will be private.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael J. Minnie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.