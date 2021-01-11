Michael “Gros” Cvengros, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 8, 2021, Michael “Gros” Cvengros, was called to his eternal home at the age of 73. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Jean and children, Mike and Cindy by his side.

Michael was born on March 29, 1947, to the late Helen and Michael Cvengros.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial in 1965 and went on to serve in the United State Marine Corps from 1966-1968.

In 1974, he married the love of his life, Jean. Michael worked at the Diamond Tavern in Campbell and later retired from the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office.

He enjoyed time at the lake, weekly grocery shopping trips and grilling. Michael also loved taking his grandsons to the movies, working around the yard and watching Ohio State football. He was a kind and loving man who always enjoyed sharing a laugh with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Mike; daughter, Cindy (Tom) McCutcheon; sister, Joyce Melnik; grandchildren, Colten and Ryan McCutcheon; niece, KC Moss; nephew, Chris Melnik and many much-loved cousins and friends.

Private services were held Monday, January 11, 2021, at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church in Campbell.

The Cvengros family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael “Gros” Cvengros, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.