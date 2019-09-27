Michael Graban, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Pastor William Rotar officiating, for Michael Graban, 74, who passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with his family by his side.

Michael was born December 28, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of George and Anna Lazich Graban.

He was a 1962 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a life-long area resident.

Michael was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Michael was a retired steelworker, having worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube in the Shipping and Receiving Department. In later years, he managed the VFW Post 7600 in Coitsville.

He was a member of Christ Community Church in Campbell.

Michael was a member of the N.R.A., Shenango China Hunting and Fishing Club, the VFW Post #7600 in Coitsville and the Chancelor’s and Pirates Motorcycle Club.

He was happiest spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and flea markets. Above all, Michael loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.

Michael will be deeply missed and always remembered by the love of his life, Deborah Cantleberry, whom he has spent 40 years together; his children, Amy (Ben) Wright of Pickerington, Ohio, Karie (Wayne) White of Boardman, Loretta (Bill) Davis of Boardman, Malynn (Rolando) Cantleberry of Seattle, Lauralynn (Chad) Kulikowsky of Boardman and Daniel Graban of Campbell; his brother, George (Audrey) Graban of Rochester, New York and 16 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jesse Sackett.

The Graban family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, October 1, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

