CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Sirak had a peaceful transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022.

A life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, Michael graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1972 and also attended Youngstown State University.

Michael was a professional musician, songwriter and guitarist. He had a passion for performing and sharing his gift in multiple venues, with family and with nursing home residents. Michael’s talent on the guitar and his eloquent voice inspired peace, love and happiness amongst all who were blessed by his artistry. He also enjoyed teaching guitar lessons.

He had a profound love for family and cherished holiday and special gatherings with them. He considered his cousins, Ron and Bob Rich and his friend, Clarence Hudson, as brothers. He loved dearly and took great interest in his eight “nieces and nephews” and in Ashleigh Erden, who was like a daughter to him.

His strong faith in God never wavered, even through times of tribulation.

He leaves behind his mother, Norma Jean Sirak, whose never-ending love and selfless devotion was an inspiration.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael, Sr.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley for their loving and professional care and a family friend, Bob Tarcy, for his attentive support.

A Committal service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery on Villa Marie Road.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

