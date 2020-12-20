Michael Bednarik, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Bednarik, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening, December 17, 2020.

He was born July 6, 1958 in Youngstown a son of Michael John and Geraldine (Cavalier) Bednarik and was a lifelong Campbell resident.

He was a 1976 Graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where he excelled at football.

Following high school, Michael began working for Calex Mill and went on to work in Roosevelt Park in Campbell. In 1990 he began working for the City of Campbell in the Street Department until his retirement in 2017.

He was a member of the Crystal Lake Gun Club and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going four wheeling. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and watching sports especially football. A jack of all trades Michael loved building decks.

Michael is survived by his mother, Geraldine (Cavalier) Bednarik of Campbell; his sons, Michael Ryan Bednarik of Youngstown and Joseph Bednarik of Hubbard; his wife, Lisa (Seiple) Bednarik of Hubbard; his brothers, Glenn and Gary Bednarik both of Campbell; his sister, Donna (Ray) Lopez of Poland; nephews, Ross Lopez of Boardman and Nicholas and Vincent Bednarik both of Campbell and his nieces, Jennifer Bednarik of Campbell and Carla (Michael) Lopez-O’Keefe of Cincinatti.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael John Bednarik; his sisters-in-law, Lynn (Glenn) Bednarik and Nadine (Gary) Bednarik; his grandparents, Patsy and Fannie Cavalier and Joseph and Anna Bednarik.

The Bednarik Family has entrusted Michaels care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where they will receive family and friends on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Prayers will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in the Wasko Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Christ the Good Shepard Parish St. John Roman Catholic Church in Campbell with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the six foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Bednarik family.

