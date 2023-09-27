CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael B. Zackasee, 60, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Michael was born August 27, 1963, to Stephen and Adrienne Zackasee.

Michael attended Campbell Memorial High School and graduated in 1981. Michael still enjoyed attending all of the high school football games with his family.

Michael’s employment included St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Medical Supply and Gary Crim Construction.

Michael’s children were everything to him. They were the center of his world and his love for them was immeasurable. Mike loved every minute of spending time with them, whether it was on yearly vacation camping trips, school functions, sporting events, or most importantly, just day to day conversations. He was so proud of all of their accomplishments.

Mike loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Reds and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Most of all he cherished the family tradition of Thanksgiving Day football. Moreso, he always enjoyed playing sports and pool alongside his children, siblings, nieces and nephews. Additionally, he always made the effort to call his parents and family members to catch up and talk about each other’s day.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Jessica Marie Zackasee of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Brian Zackasee of Orlando, Florida and Kyle Zackasee of Louisville, Ohio; his parents, Stephen and Adrienne (Dolly) Zackasee; his siblings, Robert Zackasee (Michele), Stevie Zackasee (Penny), Mary Beth Bowyer (Rodney), Donna Fortunato (Landon), William Zackasee, Adrienne Hetmanski, John Zackasee (Shari) and Tom Zackasee (Nicole Wallis) and his former wife and mother of their children, Tina Stacy. Michael is also survived by three aunts; one uncle; many cousins and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Sophie Zackasee and Anthony and Ilianna Letoha and a brother-in-law, Nicholas W. Hetmanski.

The Zackasee family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz.

