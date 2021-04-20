Michael A. Mularchik, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anthony Mularchik, age 97, entered eternal life in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Michael, fondly known as “Mike”, was born in Campbell on September 11, 1923 to parents, Michael and Catherine (Spolska) Mularchik.

Mike attended Campbell Memorial High School and following graduation in 1941 worked at Republic Steel as a machine tradesman. He then went on to serve in the United States Army until 1950. After the Army he worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company as a Tallyman, Billet and Mill Recorder where he worked for 31 years. He also started and operated a television and electronics repair shop in Campbell.

Michael always enjoyed listening to polkas and country western music and going to polka dances. His love for music led him to learn how to play the accordion, guitar, banjo and harmonica. A self-taught and accomplished musician, Mike played with many area bands, at SNPJ and Poland Music in the Park. Mike was a member of the Penn-Ohio Polka Pals, Bessemer Croation Club and Penn-Ohio Country Music Club. He also entertained many senior citizens playing his accordion at local nursing homes and entertaining family and friends at family gatherings.

Mike was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish St. Joseph the Provider Roman Catholic Church in Campbell.

Mike’s wife Marie, formerly Marie Oles, whom he married on September 1, 1951 passed away on April 6, 2003.

Besides his wife and his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Richard Mularchik; his sisters, Stella Rivalsy, Agnes Rokop and Helen Baluck and his cousins, John and Tommy Orlo.

Mike was a loving and devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Nancy Sebastian of Florida; his son, Alan Mularchik of Lowellville and his companion, Ann Cole of Pennsylvania. He also leaves to cherish his beloved memory his granddaughter, Valerie Sebastian of Illinois; his grandson, Michael, “Mickey”, Sebastian of Florida, as well as a special cousin, Jane Orlo of Campbell and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Prayers will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish St. Joseph the Provider Roman Catholic Church in Campbell with Father Michael Swierz officiating.

