Mercury George Angeliadis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services were held on Friday, February 5, 2021 in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Mercury George Angeliadis, who passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 with his family at his side.

Mercury was born on October 19, 1931 in Symi, Greece, the son of George M. and Annika (Karayianni ) Angeliadis. Mercury and his parents moved to Campbell, Ohio two years later.

Mercury graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1950 and then enrolled in Youngstown University before being drafted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a fighter jet mechanic during the war. Upon completing service in the Air Force, he worked as a crane repairman at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company until it closed and then worked as a supervisor at several specialty steel companies in Warren, Ohio.

While in Campbell, Mercury served on the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church council and was council president for a time.

Mercury and his wife Diana moved to Tarpon Springs, Florida in the late 1980s.

Mercury is survived by his wife, Diana, who he married on January 1, 1956; sons, George (Georgene) and Michael (Olga); grandchildren, Christina, Panormitis, Savina and Anna Angeliadis, along with brother, Gregory (Maria) Angeliadis and sister, Faye Fatimus and several nieces and nephews.

Mercury was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna Angeliadis and his parents, George and Annika Angeliadis.

Mercury loved his family and was always there to help his sons with projects around their houses. His pride and joy were his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A private burial service was held in Campbell on Wednesday, February 10.

Local arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

