POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi.

He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell, until 2010, when he moved to Poland.

Matt was a 1947 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. He also attended Youngstown College and completed two years at Ohio Northern in the Pre-Pharmacy Program, prior to being drafted.

He served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War from 1951-1953.

Matt had a 45-year career as a quality control foreman. He worked 28 years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube until their closing. He then continued his career at Wheatland Tube for 17 years until his retirement in 1995.

Matt was a lifelong member of St. Lucy Church in Campbell. He was in the first class of altar boys and the first class to receive First Holy Communion in the church. He was most recently a member of St. Charles Church.

Matt was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Ohio State Buckeye football team along with the Cleveland Indians Baseball team. He was a long time Boardman YMCA member, participating in the water aerobics classes. Matt was an avid bowler and a longtime member of the 8 Ball League at Holiday Bowl. He was a proud member of the 1975 Youngstown City Bowling Champions. He also loved going to watch all of his grandchildren’s activities and their many sporting events. Matt and his wife Marietta enjoyed traveling, especially their annual trips to Florida and spending time there with his lifelong Campbell friends. He was very proud of his Italian heritage and preparing the fish every Christmas Eve, that continues with his family today. Up until the end, he enjoyed sharing many stories of his youth and life with his children and grandchildren. We all cherish being able to receive this gift of his life these last five years.

Matt will be deeply missed by his children, Matthew A. Carlozzi, Jr. of Columbus, Mark (Joyce) Carlozzi of Poland, Michael Carlozzi, also of Poland and Mary Beth Carlozzi of Boston; his grandchildren, Matthew A. (fiancée, Brittany) Carlozzi III of Omaha, Nebraska, Daniel Carlozzi of Denver, Colorado, Mark Carlozzi, Jr. of Columbus, Dr. Lauren Carlozzi of Seattle, Washington and Patrick (fiancée, Gabriella) Carlozzi of Columbus; his brother, Donald (Sharon) Carlozzi and sisters, Minnie Gilmartin and Joann Belli.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta; his parents; brother, Nicholas Carlozzi and two brothers at birth.

The Carlozzi family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, October 3, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Tuesday morning, October 4 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Prayers will be offered at 9:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, officiated by The Very Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made in Matt’s name to: Campbell City Schools-NEO Impact Academy: Attn: Treasurer’s Office, 280 Sixth Street, Campbell, OH 44405. For more information on the NEO Impact Academy please visit their website: www.neoimpactacademy.org

Matt’s family would like to thank Dr. Walt Passerello for his excellent for his excellent care and compassion. They would also like to thank Ed and Diane Reese of Briarfield, along with Laura Kelty and the Staff at the Inn at Poland Way for their care and compassion. Lastly, to the staff at Briarfield Place during the last few months.

