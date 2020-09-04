MaryAnn “M.A.” Teresa Giardullo Bugno, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for MaryAnn “M.A.” Teresa Giardullo Bugno, 68, who passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

MaryAnn was born December 9, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter of Rocco and Mary Stansha Giardullo.

She was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended YSU.

She worked as an activity assistant at Colonial Manor and Meridian Arms

MaryAnn was a devout Christian and was a parishioner of St. Angela Merici, (formerly the Sacred Heart Church). She was strong believer in Jesus Christ and greatly enjoyed reading the Bible. She also taught CCD classes.

She enjoyed crafting, sewing, artwork and creating floral arrangements. She enjoyed having long conversations with anyone. She knew no strangers – everyone was a friend. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.

MaryAnn will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Rocco Bugno (Angela) of Youngstown and Marrie-Rue (John) Hannon of Hubbard; grandchildren, Ayla Mae, Kaira Idora, Rocco, Eleanor, Elijah and Annabella; her brothers, Sam Giardullo of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Jerry Giardullo of California and her sister, Barbara Williams of St. Cloud, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Joe and Rich.

The Bugno family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

The family has elected to hold a Celebration of Life service, honoring MaryAnn at a later date. Please check the Wasko Funeral Home website for updates.

