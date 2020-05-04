Mary Zambetis Birmingham, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating for Mary Zambetis Birmingham, 88, who passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Humility House, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Due to the national public health emergency, the funeral services were private and closed to the public.

Mary was born May 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Katina Nicolaou Zambetis.

She was a longtime Campbell resident until she married and moved to Diamond, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Youngstown College School of Business.

Mary worked as an executive secretary for the personnel department managers of the Fisher Body Plant in Lordstown from 1967-1990.

She was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Her husband, James Birmingham, whom she married June 2, 1973, passed away January 6, 2014.

Mary will be deeply missed and always remembered by her stepsons, Daniel (Kae) of Florida, James (Renee) of Indiana and Patrick and Raymond, both of Florida; nieces, Kathy Conrad of Canfield, Tulla Zambetis of Cortland and Katina Jones of Georgia and nephew, John Zambetis of Austintown.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Cleo, Art and Gusty Zambetis.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

