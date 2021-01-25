Mary Tonkinson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Tonkinson was called to dwell in the warmth and love of the Lord’s Kingdom on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

She was born January 29, 1924, in Utica, New York, the daughter of Edward and Mary White Rauscher.

Married August 3, 1946, to her late husband Edward Tonkinson for 61 beautiful years, together they moved to Youngstown, Ohio, in 1957 to raise their family.

Mary worked at General Electric for 18 years until it’s closing and as she often stated, “When one door closes, another door opens”. It was then that she began her selfless dedication as a volunteer at Sacred Heart-St. Angela Merici Church and Parish, where she was also a Eucharistic Minister.

Aside from her family, she loved traveling, going to family reunions and her most joy was to share her exceptionally talented and accomplished baking (clothespin cookies) and cooking skills.

Mary is survived by her five children, Edward (Melissa) Tonkinson of Salem, Karen (Tom) Noble of Chicago, Eileen (Kurt) Reyburn of Georgia, Jack (Debra) Tonkinson of Florida and Michael (Kristina) of South Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Traci, Angie, Brendan, Evan, Timothy, Cody, Dana, Andre, Kirill, Lana, Ty and Knox and four great-grandchildren, Cierra, Camryn, Charlotte and Claire. Also included among many special friends, Eileen Stunkard.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings, Margaret Corts, Anne Plumb and Pete Rauscher.

Services were held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Wasko Funeral Home, with the Mass of internment at St. Angela Merici Church.

The family requests any donations made in Mary’s name be made to: Paisley House, 1408 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

