Mary S. Ricci Mazzocca, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, officiated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio for Mary S. Ricci Mazzocca, 85, who passed away at home on Monday, November 23, 2020 with her family by her side.

Mary was born January 22, 1935 in Warren, the daughter of Donato and Ascienza Rossi Ricci.

Mary was an active member of St. Lucy’s Church, the Cultural Society and the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, where she was a past President, the Altar and Rosary Society and the church bocce league. Mary also was a proud Campbell Memorial Band Booster.

She was active in the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the Sons of Italy Carmelo Foti Lodge #2539. In 2019, Mary was chosen as the Women of the Year for the Greater Youngstown Italian Fest.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and going to all the Italian festivals, especially when Moreno Fruzzetti was performing. Mary loved listening to the Italian Radio Program. She especially loved listening to her husband, Joseph’s, radio program, The Italian Hour on WKTL, 90.7 FM, which is being continued by her son, Joseph, Jr.

Her husband, Joseph Gene Mazzocca, Sr., whom she married at Christ Our King Parish in Warren on June 13, 1959, passed away on February 1, 2016.

Mary will be deeply missed by her children, Frank (Jackie) Mazzocca, Nancy (William) Dellick, Lucille Mazzocca and Joseph, Jr. (Tresa) Mazzocca; her sisters, Annamaria Mazarick of Cortland and Dina Ainsley of Champion; her brother, Anthony Ricci; grandchildren, Daniella (David) Pickerel of Toledo, Gabriella (Tyler) Ham of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Erin Vukovich, Brittany (Michael) Wellman and Shelby Williams, all of Campbell and her great-grandchildren, David (Cheech) Pickerel, Gianna (Baby Red) Pickerel, Patrick Wellman and Emily Wellman.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joe, Sr. she was preceded in death by her siblings, Louis, Mario, Orlando and Herbert Ricci and her sister, Lorretta Sellars.

The Mazzocca family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Due to the State of Ohio’s Covid-19 mandate, the six foot social distancing rule must be adhered to all times and face coverings are required. For the safety of everyone, we kindly ask that once you pay your respects to the family your exit the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.