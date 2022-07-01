YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary P. Balash, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Mary was born January 27, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Terlecki) Balash.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1961.

She then worked in the admitting department for St. Elizabeth Hospital and for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield before her early retirement.

Mary was a compassionate person. She was a caretaker to her mother, Mary, until her passing and over the years was bestowed the honor of becoming Godmother to many families and friends over the years.

She and her friends were avid attendees to community dances both at Elms Ballroom and Idora Park.

Later in her life, she resided at Briarfield for almost 20 years and during her time there, her kind and helpful demeanor often led people to assume she was part of the staff or a volunteer. She will be missed dearly.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, her siblings, John Balash of Youngstown, Elizabeth Spencer of Liberty and William (Rosemary) Balash of Youngstown; her nieces and nephews, Tiffany (Charles) Slovan, Sheri Balash, Lisa Balash, Mary-Margaret Balash (Christopher Rini), Ryan (Laura) Spencer, Shane Spencer, Joshua Spencer, Jodi De Jesus and Sara Ciapala; great-nieces and nephews, Grant, Mark, Adam, Charles, Cara, Emily and Olivia and her dear friend, Paulette Migletz.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Balash and a sister, Jane Ann Balash.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

She will be cremated and then laid to rest with her parents at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff at Briarfield at Ashley Circle for their compassionate care of Mary over the years.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

