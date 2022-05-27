CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Starr, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Mary Margaret was born August 19, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lewis Michael Starr and Pauline (Huzicka) Starr, the youngest of four children.

She was a 1974 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where she ran track and threw both discus and shot put on one of the first female Campbell Memorial track teams. Mary Margaret attended Youngstown State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

She began her career in retail marketing but the majority of her career was with Dearing Compressor & Pump where she worked for 38 years. She began as their Service Administrator and progressed to become Manager of Purchasing until her retirement in August, 2020.

She was a devoted parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell. Mary Margaret performed the duties of sacristan, eucharistic minister and also decorated the church for all religious holidays. She served as Vice President of the St. John the Baptist Cultural Society, was a member of the Altar & Rosary society, served on Parish Council, Parish Finance Committee and was also President of St. John’s Catholic Cemetery Board of Directors for many years.

Mary Margaret volunteered at both the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry at Christ the Good Shepherd, as well as the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen in Youngstown, twice a week, truly enjoying her time there.

Mary Margaret was such an influential part of so many people’s lives sharing her love, kindness, generosity and compassion. She was full of life, had an infectious laugh and was an amazing listener. She had the ability to connect with all generations. Mary enjoyed many activities such as swimming, golf, bocce, playing games of chance, attending the Symphony and sporting events. She was a member of Slovak Catholic Sokols and participated in many of their golf outings. Mary Margaret loved traveling both here and abroad but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and dear friends.

Mary Margaret will be deeply missed and always remembered by her brothers, Gregory (Roseann) Starr of New Mexico and Gilbert (Mary Agnes) Starr of Girard; her sister-in-law, Pat Starr of Cleveland; her dear cousin, Gerald Petras; nine nieces and nephews and three great-nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, L. Michael Starr.

Mary Margaret’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Prayers will be offered on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell.

