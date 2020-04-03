Mary Lou Macala, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Mary Lou Macala, 89, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a short illness.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. by The Rev. Kevin Marks at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell. Due to the global health emergency, the funeral Mass will be closed to the public. It will be live-streamed on the parish’s Facebook page.

Mrs. Macala was born in Campbell, on October 12, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Mary Baka.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1948.

She was married to love of her life, John G. Macala, on May 16, 1954. They resided together in Campbell and a daughter, Linda, was born, followed by a son, Brian.

Mrs. Macala was employed by The Youngstown Vindicator for ten years in the classified advertisement department.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church. Mrs. Macala was a member of that parish’s Infant Jesus of Prague Society and served in several officer positions with that organization.

Mrs. Macala was very active in several civic organizations. She was a member of the PTA, the Campbell Academic Association and the Campbell Memorial Alumni Association. She was also a volunteer for many years at the Poland Library Book Store.

Mary Lou was well known for her style, never going out unless properly attired. For years she enjoyed roller skating at the Austintown Roller Skating Rink three times a week. She had a reputation as a fine cook and baker. Mrs. Macala also enjoyed card games and was especially proficient at bridge. She also was particularly adept at word and number games and looked forward to solving the “Jumble” every day and games of Rummikub.

She is survived by her children, Linda Macala of Boardman and Attorney Brian J. Macala of Campbell. Also left to preserve her memory are her grandchildren, Leslie (Ed) Davis of Boardman and Dr. Craig (Danielle) Cusano of Columbus; a great-granddaughter, Lilah Davis and her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lisko of Campbell and Mary Macala of Florida. She will also be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as lifelong friends, Dolly Vrabel, Mary Fredericks and Eleanor Kozusko.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and sisters, Ann Matvey and Helen Spak.

The family extends its appreciation to the nurses and staff of The Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley for their dedicated care during Mrs. Macala’s final illness.

The Macala family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Wasko Funeral Home. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no calling hours. When conditions again allow for it, a Memorial Service to remember her life will be planned.

