Mary Lou Dubaj, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held at the Wasko Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating, for Mary Lou Dubaj, 80, who passed away Friday, May 22 in the Hospice House.

Mary Lou was born May 7, 1940 in Hubbard, the daughter of Anthony and Marie Carsone Rosile.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell and had several jobs including Devine’s Shop N Save in Hubbard as a butcher and a caterer at Calla Mar Manor in North Lima.

Mary Lou loved to vacation at Sandy Shores in Miami, Florida, playing the slots at the local casinos and having spaghetti dinner every Sunday at her house. She made the best pizzelles and enjoyed baking Easter bread and giving it to friends and family.

She was known as Aunt Lou Lou to everyone and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Richie, whom she married October 12, 1963; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Alison Dubaj of Campbell; a granddaughter, whom she raised, Allea Dubaj of Cincinnati; a sister, Polly Alexander of Hubbard; brother-in-law, Frank Dubaj; sisters-in-law, Carol Daley and Martha Salvatore and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles F. Rosile and a sister, Carol J. Giancola.

The Dubaj family has entrusted the care of Mary Lou to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

