CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTRibutes) – Mary L. Sass, 95, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus, with her family by her side.

Mary was born June 25, 1928, in Pierpoint, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Alice Mathews Aaron.

She worked for Republic Steel for many years as a pipe fitter and then went on to work for the company’s canteen. Following retirement, Mary served as a poll-worker for the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Mary was a parishioner of Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church, where she was a pirohy worker, lector, and Eucharistic Minister. Mary also was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was active in the community and enjoyed being a member of the 2162 Senior Citizens Club and the Senior’s Club at Holy Family Church. She also loved her family Tuesday Night Club. Mary will always be remembered for greeting her family and friends with a huge smile.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed to play cards and do needlework cross-stitch projects. Mary loved flowers, especially geraniums.

Mary’s husband, Jimmy E. Sass; whom she married February 20, 1948, died June 19, 1982.

Mary will be deeply missed by her children, Janet (Ron) Will, with whom she made her home; Barbara (Joe) Iberis, and Douglas (Ann) Sass; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Sass.

Besides her husband; she was preceded in death by three sons, Jimmy, Gary and Robert Sass; her daughter Elisa Marie and her brothers and sisters.

The Sass family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m.

