Mary Kominak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, at St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. John Trimbur and Rev. Shawn Conoboy officiating, for Mary Kominak, 100, who passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born December 7, 1920, in Campbell, the daughter of Andrew and Anna Kocur Kominak. She was a lifelong area resident.

Mary worked for many years in the Stationary Department of McKelvey’s Department Store in Youngstown.

She was the oldest living parishioner of St. John Catholic Church until her passing. Mary was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.

Mary will always be remembered as a person full of energy and life. Even until her last day, she was at her best and on top of everything. She never missed a beat and enjoyed a life well lived.

Mary will be deeply missed by her 11 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews, eight great-great-nieces and nephews and her beloved companion, Rusty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Helen, Anna and Margaret Kominak, Aloysius Kominak, Eleanor Tremblay and Joseph Kominak; her nephew, Mark Kominak and her great-niece, Eva Kominak.

The Kominak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church in Campbell, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., prior to the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Hospice House.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Kominak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.