Mary Jean Sajnovsky, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Sajnovsky, age 82, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born on August 21, 1938 in Youngstown a daughter of Michael and Netta (Tomasino) Harasym and was a 1956 graduate of East High School.

Mary Jean had worked for McKelvey’s Department Store as a sales clerk and then at Alba House at the Southern Park Mall until they closed.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish St. John Catholic Church in Campbell, where she belonged to the Ladies Guild and she also volunteered at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine with their fish dinners for many years.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandbaby and enjoyed needlepoint, gardening and working in the yard. She enjoyed shopping, going to flea markets and taking trips to the casino.

Her husband, John Sajnovsky, whom she married on November 16, 1957 passed away November 27, 1995

She is survived by her children, Susan Sajnovsky of Warren, Nancy (Leonard) Mochtyak of Columbiana, John (Michele) Sajnovsky of Struthers and Michael (Lori) Sajnovsky of Howland. She also leaves eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild with one more on the way. Mary Jean is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Michael Harasym, Nancy Cappitte, Christine Lockard and Andrew Harasym.

Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

The Sajnovsky family has entrusted Mary Jean’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. John Roman Catholic Church in Campbell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be follow at 12:00 Noon.

Due to Covid-19, the six foot rule will be honored and masks are required, if your health allows.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.