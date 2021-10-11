Mary Jane Guidos, Coitsville, Ohio

COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Monday, October 11, 2021, with Rev. Mykhaylo Farynets officiating, for Mary Jane Guidos, 88, who passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, with her family by her side.

Mary Jane was born July 30, 1933, in Campbell, the daughter of Andrew Kotyuha and Helen Geletka.

She was a 1951 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Mary Jane was a longtime parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

She was a member of the Poland Center Homemakers Club, the Coitsville Crocheting Group and the Coitsville Senior Citizens.

Mary Jane was an outstanding baker and enjoyed baking pies for community competitions. She loved to sew, crochet and above all, spending time with her family.

Mary Jane’s husband, Norman Guidos; whom she married May 11, 1957; passed away April 10, 2017.

Mary Jane will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Stephen (Denise) Guidos, Helen (Kirk) Northcott and Andrew (Marianne) Guidos; her grandchildren, Scott Northcott and Sarah (Jon) Zuzik, Phillip (Alexandra) Guidos, Bradley Guidos, Nicholas Guidos and Christine Guidos; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Adam Zuzik and her brothers, George and Mike Kotyuha.

Besides her parents and her husband, Norman, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter, John, Andy and Steve.

The Guidos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

