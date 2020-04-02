Mary J. Kovach, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Mary J. Kovach, 96, who died peacefully in her home, on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Mary was born in Westville, Illinois, on June 20, 1923, to George and Mary Wargo.

During WWII, she served her country as a “Rosie the Riveter”, working on airplane engine airfoils in Cleveland.

She moved to Campbell in 1946, when she married the love of her life, Emery J. Kovach. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage, until his death in 2007.

She worked at the Chrysler Corporation before spending many years with the DeBartolo Corporation, where she made many lasting friendships.

Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was proud of her Hungarian heritage and enjoyed cooking and baking many delicious treats. She was also an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothes and articles for her home.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Beverly; son-in-law, John Skoczlas; grandsons, Michael, Jeffrey and David (Marie); great-grandsons, Finnegan and Colton; her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Joyce Wargo, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, George and Steve and sisters, Margaret and Jolan.

The Wasko Family and staff will assist the Kovach family with a public service honoring Mary at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rockview Christian Church (formerly American Hungarian Reformed Church) or to a charity of your choice.

