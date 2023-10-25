COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances “Fran” Rish, 83, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown.

Fran was born October 1, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of Steve and Frances (Hlebovy) Olenick.

She was a 1958 graduate of Struthers High School and then attended YSU.

While in school, she worked alongside her father and brother at their family dairy farm and taught dance for her sister-in-law at Donna’s School of Dance. She was a secretary to the president of McDonald Steel and eventually a secretary for Holy Trinity Church and School. She retired from Mahoning County Job and Family Services as a caseworker.

She met the love of her life, Bob, in 1960. They were married on February 4, 1967, at St. John Catholic Church in Campbell and began their life together. They raised two daughters, Laura and Colleen.

Fran was a dedicated parishioner of St. James The Apostle Catholic Church (New Bedford, Pennsylvania) where she served as treasurer, chairwoman, Eucharistic minister and was a member of the decorating committee for the Christian Women’s Organization.

She was a golfer in a weekly league at Countryside Golf Course. She was a member of the Tri County Chapter of ABWA since 1991, where she was named Woman of the Year twice.

Fran will be lovingly remembered for her unwavering Catholic faith, her impeccable sense of style, keen eye for interior design, love of shopping, holiday baking with her family and the ability to make every celebration memorable. Above all else, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being “Nanny” to her four grandchildren, ensuring they were properly spoiled.

Later in life, she enjoyed boat rides on Pine Lake, weekly family gatherings and cruising with Bob in their Mustang convertible.

Fran will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, Robert Rish; her daughters, Laura Yankush (Jim) of North Lima and Colleen Grantonic (Matt) of New Middletown; grandchildren, Mallory (Nick) DeMaiolo, Robby (Emily) Yankush, Alex (Emily) Grantonic and Eric Grantonic; great-grandchildren, Nico, Leo and Angelo DeMaiolo and Bennett Yankush; her brother, James (Olga) Olenick; her sister, Virginia Olenick Riley and sister-in-law, Donna Olenick.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Delphine McMichael and brother, Steve “Smokey” Olenick.

She created a beautiful family built on faith and love and she will be greatly missed. We are grateful for a lifetime of wonderful memories and traditions that will be carried on.

The Rish family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Brian Danilov, Ronnie Querriera, Terri Santiago and Donna Carchedi, for their friendship and support. Thank you to Southern Care Hospice and Masternick Memorial for their excellent care.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.