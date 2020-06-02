Mary C. Putko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, May 29, 2020, a beautiful lady, Mary (Monia), began her heavenly journey with family at her bedside.

She leaves behind a lifetime of sweet memories that evoke both tears and smiles, through the loss of her physical presence during daily life and future family gatherings.

Mary tended to her beautiful flower gardens that brought her much joy and mirrored her physical and internal beauty.

Mary’s family is thankful for the doctors and nurses care at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown and Boardman and Hampton Woods Rehab during her short time there, as well as, Mary’s medical care throughout the years by Dr. Joseph Ambrose, Dr. George Ellis and Dr. Kwon Miller and their appreciation for her kind neighbor’s assistance, with her home maintenance needs.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Klemens and Mary (Robak) Roguski; four sisters; her brother and her husband, Eugene Putko.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Anne Hornak, along with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Putko Family entrusted Mary to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where private funeral services were held.

