Mary C. Mastronarde, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021, angels were sent to trumpet the entrance of our beloved sister, aunt and friend, Mary C. Mastronarde, into God’s paradise. She is finally at peace in the arms of Our Lord and surrounded by all of our loved ones who have preceded her.

Mary was born in her home on her treasured Rose Street on May 12, 1929 to Marietta Mazzocchetti Mastronarde Vagnarelli and Michael Mastronarde. After the death of her father, Michael, Mary’s mother married her father, Joseph Vagnarelli, who raised her from the age of five.

Mary was a proud 1947 East High School graduate.

After graduation, she began her 42 year career in the coiling department at General Electric, eventually becoming the floor supervisor. Ever the dutiful daughter, Mary was also the primary caregiver for her parents during the last decades of their lives.

Mary loved to travel, especially enjoying visits to Italy with her parents and Hawaii with her nephew, Carl and his family. She also liked hitting the casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and anywhere there was a slot machine with her sister, Dora, her nieces, Jo and Marietta and travel pals, Marge and Gloria.

Family was always first and Mary assisted Nunno with dinner every Sunday and with special holiday celebrations in the tiny Rose Street house, where 30-40 family members and guests would gather. As the family grew and the party moved from Rose Street to bigger venues, Mary could be counted upon to bring her famous pizzelles, Italian icing cookies and other homemade treats to the ever-growing gatherings. Although family members numbered over 100, a birthday, anniversary, graduation or wedding was never forgotten.

Mary was an active member of St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church for over 60 years. Presently, she is a parishioner of St. Angela Merici Roman Catholic Church. A devout Catholic, Mary truly lived by the tenets of her faith and her kindness, love and support for all she knew touched our lives and changed us forever. She never judged, embraced each of us, flaws and all and made everyone believe they were special and worthy.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her devoted sister and confidante, Mrs. Dora Galletta; 19 nieces and nephews; 43 great-nieces and nephews and, at last count, 45 great-great nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Guy (Agnes) Mastronarde and Anthony (Vivian) Vagnarelli; sisters and brothers-in-law, Yolanda (Bruno) Nocera and Sandy (Mike) Romeo and brother-in-law, Rocky Galletta; four special nephews, Carl Nocera, Dominic Galletta, Jim Mastronarde and Paul Romeo are also deceased. They are now joyfully reunited in God’s perfect kingdom.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Wasko Funeral Home, where calling hours will take place between 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Angela Merici Roman Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Interment will be held at St. John’s Cemetery on Villa Marie Road in Lowellville, Ohio, immediately after the funeral mass.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.