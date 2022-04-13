STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Wasko Funeral Home, for Mary Beth Renko, 66, who passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at St Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mary Beth was born February 25, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Nick Pope and Jean Nehez.

She was a 1974 graduate of Ursuline High School and a lifelong area resident.

Besides being a homemaker and prior to her illness, Mary Beth worked in the records department for Eye Care Associates of Youngstown

She will be remembered for her great sense of humor. During her lengthy illness, Mary Beth was always upbeat, with a positive attitude, constantly making her family and friends laugh.

She loved rabbits, parakeets and dogs. She participated in and thoroughly enjoyed Bible study group.

Mary Beth will be deeply missed and always remembered by her sons, Mark Renko of Hubbard and Victor (Kat) Renko, Jr. of Travis Air Force Base, California; her brother, Jim (Mary Jo) Pope of Florida; granddaughter, Sasha Renko of California and her sister-in-law, Eileen Pope of Coitsville.

Besides her parents Nick and Jean Pope; she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Casper and Mary Nehez and Lewis and Caroline Pope; her sister, Mary Louise Pope and her brother, Nick Pope.

The Renko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

The family would like to thank all of the residents of Struthers manor that looked after and comforted Mary Beth during her illness. They would like to thank the staff of Mercy Health Main campus for the excellent care they provided to her and her family.

