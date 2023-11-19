AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Rovnak, 98, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2023, at the Woodlands at Austinwoods in Austintown.

She was born June 5, 1925, to the late John T. and Susan A. (Kubic) Kopsic in Donora, Pennsylvania, and married Paul S. Rovnak on May 12, 1945.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Scienceville (Youngstown) High School.

She was a life-long member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish and now Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Youngstown. At Sts. Cyril and Methodius she belonged to the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, Seniors Club and along with her husband, the Bus Club.

She loved all her flowers and enjoyed gardening. Mary Ann volunteered at The American Cancer Society and enjoyed playing cards, especially Rummy, and doing puzzles with her family. She collected salt and pepper shakers and was well known for her delicious cooking. Her stuffed cabbage and potato salad were two often requested dishes.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughters Suzanne DePinto and Mary Ann (Tom) Blazinic, both of Canfield; her sons Paul (Joan) Rovnak, Jr. of Gahanna and Thomas (Janice) Rovnak of Youngstown; grandchildren Suzie DePinto, Joseph DePinto, Nick (Kristina) DePinto, Diane (Seandell) delos Santos, Michele (James) Bickett II, Katie (Drew) Halinen, Paul (Amanda) Rovnak III, Marie Rovnak, Mary Ann (Will) Woods, Paula (Derric) English, Stephen (Laura) Blazinic, Tommy (Melissa) Rovnak, Robert Rovnak, Christine (Nick) Dean and Rev. John Rovnak; 24 great-grandchildren and sister Laurie Hill.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Paul; sister Norma Williams; brothers John Jr. and Charles Kopsic and son-in-law Nick DePinto.

Mary Ann’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses, aides and staff of Austinwoods for their compassion, care and support over the last five years.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Concluding rites will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort are handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann (Kopsic) Rovnak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.