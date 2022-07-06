BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Hrinko, was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother during her incredible 99 years of life. She passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, July 4, 2022.

Born in Bratislava, in the Slovak Republic, on December 3, 1922 to Michael and Mary (Fabry) Guzy, Mary immigrated to the United States at the age of six. She was raised in Youngstown, Ohio.

After graduation from East High School in 1941, she attended what was then Youngstown College (Currently Youngstown State University).

Mary entered the Navy in 1943, serving during World War II until her discharge in 1945. She was stationed at Bunker Hill Naval Air Station and served by routing the naval aircraft, among other things.

While enlisted, she met her future husband, Martin “Met” Hrinko. They were married for 51 years, from September 29, 1945, until Martin’s passing in October 1996. They raised their daughter, Stephanie, in the Youngstown area.

Following the war, Mary taught school for 26 years for the Austintown Local School District. She retired to spend more time with her family in 1976.

Mary was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union / JEDNOTA, as well as the Rosary Altar Society at St. Charles Catholic Church in Boardman. Mary taught CCD at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Campbell. She was also a member of the American Ex-Prisoners of War (AXPOW).

Mary was an avid sports fan who enjoyed playing Bingo, traveling and spending time with her family. Mary would routinely attend Cleveland Indians games, even attending spring training in Arizona over several years. She would travel with her grandchildren to attend college basketball games in Dayton, Athens, Las Vegas and New York City just to name a few. There was never a time she was too busy or too tired to play tennis with or hit ground balls to her grandchildren. Mary took her family (including nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.) on trips across the country, from Florida to Hawaii. They even took a trip to Mexico. Mary especially looked forward to the annual trip to “the shore” in Bethany Beach, Delaware with the entire family.

There has never been anyone as kind, giving and unselfish. If someone made mention of liking something in a store with her, she’d pick it up right there and buy it for them… or sneak back to the store later and make it a surprise. She never forgot to send gifts to even the extended family on their birthdays or Christmas. Her home was always open to family members in need.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Martin; her brothers, Stephen, Frank, Joseph and Michael Guzy and sisters, Margaret Dintino and Theresa Badila.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Robert) Eagleton of Boardman; grandchildren, Jeff (Marti) Eagleton and James (Kathy) Eagleton and brother, Thomas (Barbara) Guzy.

Mary’s family would like to thank everyone who took such loving care of her over the years. This is especially true for Dr. Robert Spratt, Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi, Dr. Charles Wilkins and all the staff and nurses at Mercy Health and Hospice House.

Calling hours will be at Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, OH 44405, on Friday, July 8 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Burial will be directly at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, 3900 Villa Marie Road, Lowellville, OH 44436.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation in Mary’s name to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann Hrinko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.