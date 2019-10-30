Mary Ann Bak, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland, with her brother, Rev. George J. Balasko; as well as, Rev. William Connell officiating, for Mary Ann Bak, 87, who passed away Monday afternoon, October 28, 2019, with her husband by her side.

Mary Ann was born February 12, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of George Balasko and Mildred Juratovic.

She was a student at Immaculate Conception school, where she crowned the Blessed Mother for May crowning. She went on to graduate from East High School in 1950.

Mary Ann was a lifelong area resident.

Mary Ann retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company, where she worked as a district secretary.

She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland.

Mary Ann was an avid baker, enjoyed polka music and loved to travel and visit casinos.

Mary Ann was a 22 year cancer survivor.

She will always be remembered as a very generous person, who supported many religious organizations, which included the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Mary Ann will be deeply missed by her husband, Joseph C. Bak, whom she married September 1, 1958; her brother, Rev. George J. Balasko; her sister, Helen Vander Venett; several nieces and nephews and many Godchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Balasko, Anthony Balasko, Peter Balasko, Ann Palguta, Margaret Repasky, Theresa Mavar and John Balasko.

The Bak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, November 4 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland, prior to the 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate care given to Mary during her final days. The family also thanks the Blood and Cancer Center, Dr. Chahine, their neighbors and the Rulli’s.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Holy Family Catholic Church in Mary Ann’s name.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

