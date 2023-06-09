CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Mazias, 102, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.

A lifetime Campbell resident, Mary was one of seven children born to Frank Campione and Rosina DeRocchis Campione on February 6, 1921.

She married John A. Mazias on September 17, 1943 and together they shared four children.

Being a hard worker, strong-willed and determined in all she did made Mary the true matriarch that she was. Her love for her family was unconditional in every situation. Mary will be remembered for the beautiful afghans she crocheted and donated to the fire department, woman shelters, nursing homes and the Dorothy House. Her family and friends were also gifted with her works of art.

Mary’s hard work ethic was evident in the 32 years she worked at the Wonder Bread Bakery while raising her four children. God graciously granted her 40 wonderful years of retirement. She was very proud of her affiliation with Baker’s Local 19 Union.

One of her greatest joys was having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren spend time at the family swimming pool. Their mere presence brought a smile to her face. Not only did they enjoy swimming but they also looked forward to Grandma’s homemade apple squares, cherry pies, cakes and pizza but the best treat of all were her famous homemade pierogies.

Although the family deeply mourns the loss of its matriarch, they take comfort in knowing she lived a long and full life.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Donna Messina, JoAnn (Rocco) Yeropoli, Joseph (Linda) Mazias and John (Sharon) Mazias; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law, John Texter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son-in-law, John Messina; two brothers, George and Harold Campione and four sisters, Victoria, Theresa, Clara and Vera.

In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, the family would appreciate donations to be made to the charity of our choice or to the places Mary donated her afghans.

The Mazias family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, June 12, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Mathew Zwilling.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary A. Mazias, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.