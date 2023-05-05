CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Barillaire (nee Eszenyi) passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 12, 2023, following a brief hospitalization. She shared a birth date with the late Queen Elizabeth II of England and would have been 97 this past April.

Mary was often described as “one of a kind.” She survived the Great Depression and the loss of her mother when she was only eight years old and raised her younger siblings, all of whom preceded her in death. Mary thought of her youngest sister, Irene (Suhich) as her first “daughter,” since she was only 18-months old at the time of their mom’s passing. Mary’s other siblings included two brothers, Alex and Joseph and another dearly beloved sister, Julia (Tofil) who was well known for her extraordinary baking skills.

Upon graduation from Campbell Memorial High School, in 1944, she married Fred J. Barillaire. As was popular during the War years, Mary was introduced to Fred as a pen pal and soon fell in love with Fred who was admired for his beautiful prose. They married during the War and spent 62 years together in the home they built in Campbell. Together they raised two children, Freddy, who passed away in 2005 and her only surviving child, Sally, who resides in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Mary lost Fred in 2006.

Mary often worked outside the home and was an extraordinary homemaker, well known for her lemon chiffon cake, Friday night pizza celebrations and Sunday homemade spaghetti dinners. The spaghetti dinners were especially cherished because the sauce was prepared from Fred’s homegrown tomatoes produced from his garden that was the envy of the neighborhood. Mary always fondly reminisced of their wedding anniversary lamb roast celebrations that she and Fred hosted for family and close friends.

Mary was employed in a variety of jobs but was fondest of the years she spent as a seamstress assisting her sister, Irene. Irene was a master seamstress, whose beautiful draperies adorn many homes in the Youngstown area.

In her later years Mary very much treasured spending time with her nieces and nephews at family celebrations. She particularly enjoyed her annual “surprise” birthday parties and was thrilled to celebrate this past Christmas at home with family, in spite of a frightful snow storm the day before.

Mary will be remembered for her strength during adverse times, unique fashion style, outspokeness on any of a number of subjects and for her love of family and friends. Remember her best by raising a glass of wine and sharing a favorite Aunt Mary story.

The family extends their appreciation to both Marangeli Williams and Alexandra Resto of Heaven at Home Health Care who made it possible for Mary to live independently at home during her twilight years. We extend a special thank you also to the Sisters at Antonine Village in North Jackson who provided excellent adult day services, that allowed Mary to enjoy her final year with fellow seniors engaged in a variety of activities.

As per Mary’s wishes, a private memorial service, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, was celebrated at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to Antonine Village Adult Day Services, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.