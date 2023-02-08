STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Minchin passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Martha was born May 26, 1926, in Campbell, the daughter of John and Helen Solomon Wolfe.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong Struthers resident. Following high school, Martha attended Choffin Nursing School and after a long-career she retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital as a L.P.N.

Martha was a member of St. Nicholas Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.

Her husband, William J. Minchin, whom she married July 5, 1947, died July 15, 1991.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, William (Nora) Minchin; three daughters, Judith Minchin, Jeanne Rohrbaugh and Lynda (Chris) Shurilla; eight grandchildren, Halle Minchin-Skook, Katy Temelkoff, Amy Schirf, Katy Gala, Molly Cromer, Bill Johngrass, Jacob Dobozy and Jim Johngrass and 13 great-grandchildren, Adam, Ali, Otis, Presley, Loren, Clair, Mallory, Emma, Gracy, Ruby, Lily, Kade and Luke.

Besides her parents and her husband, William Minchin; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanne Minchin, who died December 26, 2018; her one brother, Andy Wolfe and five sisters, Emma Ceplice, Mary Stahfar, Ann Solar, Elizabeth Meredith and Helen Jakubec.

The Minchin family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home where they will receive family and friends Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, everyone is invited to meet directly at Christ Our Savior Parish / St. Nicholas Catholic Church, in Struthers for an 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, where Martha will be placed to rest next to her husband, William J. Minchin and daughter, Joanne.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.