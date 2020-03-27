Marlene T. Valerio, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Marlene T. (Madura) Valerio, 80, of Campbell, wishes to announce her passing from this life, occurring on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a long illness.

Marlene’s life is one described as unconditional love and selfless generosity for family, friends, animals and her church.

A lifelong resident of Campbell, Marlene attended public school in her childhood days and was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph the Provider Church.

She married her husband of 58 years, Ralph J. Valerio, on April 29, 1961, and started her family shortly afterwards. In raising her four children, Marlene was an active member and participant in church and school functions with her children, assuring the love and support to see them thru their teen years and into adulthood.

In her mid-life years, Marlene took to the workforce as an employee at Tamco for several years, while enjoying her favorite past times of sewing, furniture reupholstering, softball, bowling and monthly ladie’s card clubs. She and her husband enjoyed several trips and vacations to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Florida with great friends they both established over the years. The years were also marked by hosting holiday dinner celebrations, family reunions, birthdays and cookouts for family and friends at her home, which was her passion in bringing all whom she loved together.

In her later years, her time was dedicated to her grandchildren, the absolute loves of her life. Marlene was always their biggest fan and cheerleader, attending their sporting events and providing the love, guidance and upbringing that only a grandmother can provide.

Her faith and love for her church continued as a member of the Infant Guild Society and the church’s Friday pierogi sales, never missing a week of dedication and support for the church.

Left to cherish her love and memories are her husband, Ralph; her three children: a daughter, Yvonne M. (Mike Beeson) of Cortland and her sons, Ralph W. of Cleveland and Mark C. of Campbell; three grandchildren, Justin Booker of Campbell, Brandon Reyes of Columbus and Kailey Campbell of New Springfield; a sister, Ann (Wilbur) Zarr of Austintown and her two cats, Gizzy and Tebo, were her little guardian angels that she just adored.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Margaret (Rosan) Madura and a daughter, Lisa.

The family wishes to acknowledge three special friends of Marlene’s that were always by her side in providing love and support, Mrs. Kathy Cuthbertson of Campbell, Mrs. Kathy Burgdorf of Youngstown and Mrs. Terri Larubina of Campbell.

The family also wishes to express gratitude to all the doctors and nurses at the Hope Center in Boardman and the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Valley.

The family has placed care for their loved one with Wasko Funeral Home. The Wasko Family and staff will assist the Valerio family with a public service honoring Marlene at a later date.

