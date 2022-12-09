POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene A. Sandor, age 80 of Poland, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Hospice House.

She was born in Youngstown and was a daughter of James M. Rich and Ann Stefanich.

Marlene was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. She furthered her education by earning her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and her master’s degree from Westminster College.

She was employed for many years as a guidance counselor for the Youngstown City Schools.

She was a parishioner of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Poland and was a former member of St. Lucy Roman Catholic Church in Campbell.

Marlene was an avid gardener and enjoyed to read especially about history. She also loved music and animals. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and had served as Chairwoman of the National Organization for Women.

Her husband, George Paul Sandor, whom she married in 1960 passed away in 2020.

Marlene is survived by her children, Leslie Potts, George Sandor and Audrey Nietzel. She also leaves her six grandchildren, Hadley and Elizabeth Potts, Kristen, Kathryn and Case Sandor and Anna Nietzel, as well as her sister, Rochelle Lesnak.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Kathleen Rich.

There will be no calling hours or services.

The Sandor family has entrusted Marlene’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

