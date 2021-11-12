Mark Anthony Rodriguez, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Anthony Rodriguez, age 51, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Mark was born on January 4, 1970 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, a son of Jose Trinidad and Marie Eliza Rodriguez.

Mark spent most of his life living in Campbell and had worked in retail sales at several area businesses including Farless Drive Thru in Youngstown and Dollar General.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed wrestling, playing with his nieces and enjoyed joking around.

He is survived by his sisters, Felicia Rodriguez and Lisa Rodriguez; his brother, Tony Morales; three aunts, one uncle, four nieces, two nephews and four cousins.

His parents preceded him in death.

The Rodriguez family has entrusted Mark’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

In keeping with Mark’s wishes there will not be any calling hours or services at this time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark Anthony Rodriguez, please visit our floral store.