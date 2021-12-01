Mark Andrew Such, Sr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Such, Sr., 60, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mark was born June 12, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Edward Such, Sr. and Loretta Such. He was the youngest child of the family.

Mark was a lifelong resident of Campbell, Ohio.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School, where he played football and graduated in 1979.

Soon after, his love of Campbell and sports would lead him to coaching. Mark coached the Red Devil football team for many years where he influenced many athletes. His biggest influence, however, was when he coached his children.

Although Mark enjoyed coaching, his greatest joy was watching his children play at all of their sporting events. He was their number one fan and biggest supporter. His voice was always the loudest in the crowd expressing his true Campbell pride. His dedication as a father was evident as he also attended multiple basketball games to support his daughter’s coaching career. He took great pride in knowing the love of coaching was passed onto her daughter.

His true happiness in life came from his grandchildren. Mark shared a special love for them, which they will forever feel in their hearts. Mark will be deeply missed from the sidelines of his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was their number one fan on and off the field.

Mark started working at the age of 19 in the bakery at Giant Eagle where he was also a proud member of Union Local #19 Baker’s union. His avid love of baking along with his knowledge and dedication led him to becoming a bakery specialist at Giant Eagle. Over the course of his career with Giant Eagle he impacted numerous people and created lifelong friends that developed into a work family.

Mark was an active member of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club and the N.R.A.

Mark loved his family vacations at the beach and spending time with his “tribe.” He also loved spending time with his lifelong friend and drinking partner, Bo. Mark will be greatly missed at the Such family gatherings where he always brought the beer and jokes. Mark will be deeply missed and always remembered by his children.

Mark is survived by his beloved children aka “tribe”, Mark Such, Jr., Amanda (Skevo) Mastronikolas, Sarah (Allyson) Morici and Allyson (Dorian) Such; his three grandchildren, Lukas and Magdalana Mastronikolas, Amarah Herron and one on the way; his sister, Diana (John) Waring and brother, Edward Such, Jr., both of Campbell, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his uncle, Robert Spin and sister-in-law, Lynn Such.

The Such family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, December 3, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., prior to the 6:00 p.m. funeral service.

