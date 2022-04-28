POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Deacon Mark Izzo officiating, for Mario Sferra, 76, who passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Mario was born October 24, 1945, in Carovilli, Italy, the son of Gulia Sferra and Salvatore Sferra.

He worked at the Calex Company, then worked as an Electrician at Campbell Electric. Mario was a proud owner of his own company, Sferra Electric, where he taught his sons, brothers and many others the trade.

Mario was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish.

He was a long-time member and former President of the Carovillesi Club and a member of the New Middletown Sportsman Club and the Knights of Columbus.

Mario enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing morra (where he got inducted into the Hall of Fame), gardening, going to the casino and watching horse races. Most of all, Mario loved spending time with his friends and family.

Mario will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Gina Iacovone, whom he married December 18, 1967 in Carovilli, Italy; his sons, Frank (Melissa) Sferra and Daniel (Gretchen) Sferra; grandchildren, Frank (Jessica) Sferra, Nick (Riley) Sferra, David Sferra, Agie (Donald) Sferra, Symone Sferra and Noah Sferra; his great-grandchild, Ryland Callum Harlow and his siblings, Rina Carano, Angie (Frank) Schneider, Ascanio (Ruth) Sferra, Sante (Gina) Sferra, Tony (Francine) Sferra, Vince (Jackie) Sferra and Maria (Eric) Griffin.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, David Sferra and his brothers, Steve Sferra and John Sferra.

The Sferra family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, April 29, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., prior to the 10:30 a.m. service.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.